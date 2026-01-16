The company, which specializes in high-performance induction technologies for molding plastics and composites, states that it is adopting a new governance structure to support its strategic refocus on advanced technologies.
Following a transition period in a complex market environment, Sébastien Esc Ignotis will be tasked with overseeing Roctool's governance and ensuring the rigorous implementation of its strategy, working closely with management.
Sébastien Esc Ignotis Appointed President of Roctool
Roctool has announced the appointment of Sébastien Esc Ignotis, who has served as a board member since the company's most recent capital increase at the end of 2025, to succeed Jean-Marie Demeautis as chairman of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2026.
