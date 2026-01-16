Sébastien Esc Ignotis Appointed President of Roctool

Roctool has announced the appointment of Sébastien Esc Ignotis, who has served as a board member since the company's most recent capital increase at the end of 2025, to succeed Jean-Marie Demeautis as chairman of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2026.

The company, which specializes in high-performance induction technologies for molding plastics and composites, states that it is adopting a new governance structure to support its strategic refocus on advanced technologies.



Following a transition period in a complex market environment, Sébastien Esc Ignotis will be tasked with overseeing Roctool's governance and ensuring the rigorous implementation of its strategy, working closely with management.