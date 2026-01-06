As the leader in hazardous waste management in Chile, Hidronor employs 260 staff members and serves more than 2,500 clients. In 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately 42 million euros and an EBITDA of around 14 million euros.

Operating a non-hazardous waste storage center in the Liguria region of Italy, La Filippa has 18 employees and posted revenues of about 13 million euros with an EBITDA of around 8 million euros in 2024.

These two acquisitions will be financed by Séché's available cash, with an expected impact on net financial debt of around 230 million euros. The deals will become effective starting in 2026 and will be finalized in the coming weeks.