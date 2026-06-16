Jefferies believes the shift toward an EPS growth target is a prudent move, as it provides flexibility across organic growth, margin improvement, M&A, and share buybacks.
According to the analyst, the target for average EPS growth of approximately 10% appears ambitious, compared to roughly 8% for the 2025-2028 fiscal years based on estimated net assets, and approximately 5% excluding M&A. Given current organic growth and margin forecasts, which suggest growth of around 5%, the market may need further convincing regarding an acceleration in organic growth.
Oddo BHF notes that the primary change lies in the introduction of a specific numerical target for average annual EPS growth of 10% over the period.
According to Oddo BHF, this objective is more aggressive than current consensus expectations, which imply an adjusted EPS CAGR of approximately 7% for 2026-2030.
Jefferies also highlighted other objectives, including a more ambitious operating cash flow target of 80% to 90% of adjusted EBITA, up from 70% to 80% previously. Additionally, the company set a financial leverage target of less than 2.5x net debt/EBITDA, down from the previous ceiling of 3x, while maintaining a dividend policy of 50-60% of net income.
Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Security Services Europe offers security services in 27 countries in Europe. Mobile and Monitoring provides mobile services, such as beat patrol and call-out services, and monitoring services, such as alarm surveillance for homes, and small and medium-sized businesses. Security Services Ibero-America provides security services in Latin America, Portugal and Spain. New Markets provides security services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Selectron, Rentsec, Vamsa, Tehnomobil, Central de Alarmas Adler, Automatic Alarm, Suddeutsche Bewachung and Johnson & Thompson.
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