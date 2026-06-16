Securitas Unveils New 2030 Targets, Shares Slip 2.5%

Securitas has announced new strategic targets for 2030 ahead of its board meeting, placing a sharper focus on earnings growth and cash generation.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 04:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jefferies believes the shift toward an EPS growth target is a prudent move, as it provides flexibility across organic growth, margin improvement, M&A, and share buybacks.



According to the analyst, the target for average EPS growth of approximately 10% appears ambitious, compared to roughly 8% for the 2025-2028 fiscal years based on estimated net assets, and approximately 5% excluding M&A. Given current organic growth and margin forecasts, which suggest growth of around 5%, the market may need further convincing regarding an acceleration in organic growth.



Oddo BHF notes that the primary change lies in the introduction of a specific numerical target for average annual EPS growth of 10% over the period.



According to Oddo BHF, this objective is more aggressive than current consensus expectations, which imply an adjusted EPS CAGR of approximately 7% for 2026-2030.



Jefferies also highlighted other objectives, including a more ambitious operating cash flow target of 80% to 90% of adjusted EBITA, up from 70% to 80% previously. Additionally, the company set a financial leverage target of less than 2.5x net debt/EBITDA, down from the previous ceiling of 3x, while maintaining a dividend policy of 50-60% of net income.