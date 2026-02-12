Selectirente Reports Growth in Recurring Net Income and Pro Forma Net Current Cash Flow

Selectirente's gross rental income reached 30.2 million euros in 2025, marking a +1% increase compared to the previous year. On a like-for-like basis, rental income alone rose by more than +3.5%, with upward impacts from rent indexation (+2.8%), lease renewals and re-lettings (+4.4%), and the sale of business assets (+0.5%), partially offset by declines due to vacancy (-2.4%) and insolvency proceedings (liquidations) (-1.8%).



The financial occupancy rate remained high and continued to improve, averaging 95.6% for the year 2025 (compared to 94.1% in 2024).



Recurring net income and pro forma net current cash flow both increased, by +1% and +7% respectively. IFRS net income declined to 26.9 million euros.



EPRA Net Disposal Value per share rose by +1.4%, standing at 92.60 euros as of December 31, 2025, compared to 91.30 euros at the end of 2024.



The revalued property portfolio amounted to 577 million euros (excluding duties) as of December 31, 2025, versus 576 million euros a year earlier. This stability reflects, on the upside, 17 million euros (excluding duties) in acquisitions made in 2025 and a 10.1 million euro increase in the value of assets on a like-for-like basis, and on the downside, targeted disposals of direct (12.4 million euros) and indirect (13.9 million euros) real estate assets.