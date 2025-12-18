Semco Technologies Continues Its Upward Trajectory, Portzamparc Initiates Coverage with a Buy Recommendation

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/18/2025 at 06:12 am EST

Semco Technologies extended its upward momentum on Thursday on the Paris Stock Exchange, following a favorable note from Portzamparc analysts, who initiated coverage of the stock with a "reinforce" recommendation and a price target set at 29.3 euros.



Around 12:00 PM, the manufacturer of electrostatic "chucks" for the semiconductor equipment industry gained 1.8%, reaching new highs since its market debut last July, while the Paris market was up 0.3% at the same time.



In a research note released in the morning, Portzamparc pointed out that the French group is minimally exposed to the cyclicality of the semiconductor market and instead benefits from the growth dynamics of the chip production equipment sector, which it is expected to continue outperforming after recording an average annual growth rate of 21.4% over the 2016-2024 period.



The research firm added that Semco benefits from a set of structurally favorable factors supporting its significant pricing power, allowing it to historically post some of the highest profitability levels in the market.



And although the stock has delivered an impressive performance since its IPO on July 9, 2025 (+89%) and is now trading at multiples close to its peers, the group's fundamentals remain "extremely solid," the research firm emphasized.



Portzamparc thus estimates that Semco Technologies should report a net cash position of 4.7 million euros at the end of the year, representing a cumulative free cash flow of more than 35 million euros over the 2025/2028 period, enabling it to finance its dividend policy, pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and more broadly "de-risk" the investment case.