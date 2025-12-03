Semco Technologies officially announced last night a project to double its production capacity with the commissioning of a new automated production line, a move that was met with little excitement on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The designer and manufacturer of strategic components for semiconductor production stated it has launched its new automated cleanroom production line at its Montpellier site, calling this a "strategic" milestone in its drive for industrial scale-up.

In a press release, the group indicated it can now gradually ramp up its output to 4,000 electrostatic chucks (eChucks) per year, effectively doubling its previous capacity.

The automation of key cleanroom operations--from screen printing to visual inspections--has been designed to run continuously, 24/7, with automation of the polishing phase expected by the end of the first half of 2026.

These developments have been complemented by the implementation of a MES101 system, enabling full oversight of the entire manufacturing process: order management, inventory tracking, complete traceability, and performance measurement. Each eChuck requires more than 150 manufacturing steps and over 2,000 control points.

"Thanks to the deployment of the MES system, we now have real-time production oversight that consolidates our operational excellence," said Laurent Tertrais, Deputy CEO.

Semco emphasized that this boost in industrial capability is intended to pave the way for a more aggressive commercial strategy, aimed at meeting rising demand and targeting new markets.

The announcement was welcomed by analysts at TPICAP Midcap, who maintain a "buy" recommendation on the stock with a price target of EUR28.3.

"The commissioning of the new automated production line strengthens our strong conviction in the group, which is of very high quality," the brokerage firm noted in a morning report.

The investment bank highlighted the company's strong visibility, with a backlog of firm orders equivalent to nine months of activity, already solid profitability with further upside potential, and reduced cyclicality.

"Valued at 13x and 9.6x EV/Ebit for 2026 and 2027, the stock still offers an attractive growth-to-valuation ratio," TPICAP stated.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Semco shares were down 0.5% by late Wednesday morning, after climbing as much as 3.3% earlier in the day. However, the stock remains up more than 57% since its IPO last July.