Semco Unveils Multiple Announcements to Drive Continued Growth

Semco Technologies has announced the achievement of several key milestones in the execution of its growth strategy.

Published on 01/13/2026 at 12:21 pm EST

The specialist in the design and manufacture of strategic components for semiconductor production has notably announced the opening of a subsidiary in China to strengthen its commercial and industrial presence in one of its strategic markets.



In addition, the company has continued the rollout of automation at its production facility in Montpellier, supporting its industrial ramp-up and the growing demand for semiconductors.



Finally, Semco Technologies has appointed Clément Dupuy as Chief Technical Officer to lead innovation and the co-development of eChucks with clients and prospects. An eChuck, or electrostatic chuck, is a high-precision component used in electronic chip manufacturing plants.