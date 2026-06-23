Semiconductor Slide Sends European Stocks Wobbling

Europe's main stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday, with Paris and London down 1% while Frankfurt slid further, off 1.5%. Semiconductor and auto stocks are taking the brunt of the selling.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Caution is the watchword in European markets this morning, with plenty of uncertainty still hanging over what came out of the negotiations held in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran.



Marco Rubio, secretary of state in the Donald Trump administration, is expected in the Middle East to discuss "a set of regional priorities, including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to ensure full, free, and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the importance of peace and stability in the region".



"If we had not gone to Switzerland, more blood of Muslims and Shiites from Lebanon would have been spilled at every moment", Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, said on X.



As part of these talks, the United States has temporarily suspended a large share of its oil-related sanctions on Iran until August 21, 2026, allowing sales of Iranian oil and payments in dollars. The step is part of a broader negotiating process between Washington and Tehran that also includes the unfreezing of $12bn in Iranian assets.



That move, combined with hopes for a lasting easing of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, is extending the pullback in oil prices. This morning, Brent is down 1.5% at $76.7 a barrel, while WTI is off 1.7% at $72.8.



Markets grind their teeth



Despite the easing in the oil market, European equities are lower. The CAC 40 is being dragged down in particular by a slump in STMicroelectronics (-7%), which is sinking along with the rest of Europe's semiconductor names. Soitec is down 9%, alongside Infineon (-5.5%) and ASML (-5%).



"Investors remain heavily exposed to the AI theme (technology, semiconductors, infrastructure), but confidence is beginning to erode due to high valuations and positioning that has become very crowded", UBS said this morning.



According to the Swiss bank, "hedge funds are starting to cut exposure to the most popular AI stocks and are looking for new sources of performance, notably in U.S. cyclicals (industrials, financials) and in healthcare".



In Paris, auto stocks are also in reverse, with Renault down 4.8% and Stellantis off 4.3%. According to ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association), both automakers saw sales fall in May, even as the broader European market grew.

Volkswagen is also down 2.6% in Frankfurt after reporting sales figures showing a 3.6% decline between May 2025 and May 2026. And even the rise in Mercedes and BMW sales over the period is not enough to persuade investors: shares in the two German groups are each down nearly 1%, underscoring a degree of market mistrust toward the auto sector.



Elsewhere, Heineken is up 2.8% after naming Rafael Oliveira, former CEO of JDE Peet's, as chief executive, with investors welcoming an external hire tasked with reviving the group's commercial momentum.



By contrast, Signify is down 15% after laying out mid-term targets viewed as lacking ambition: like-for-like sales growth of 0% to 1% and an adjusted EBITA margin of around 10% by 2029. The group also confirmed the permanent suspension of its share buyback program, removing a technical support that the market had valued.



Wall Street is also expected to open sharply lower, with the Nasdaq-100 down 2.7% and the S&P 500 off 1.5%.



A slate of data to digest



On the data front, France's manufacturing business climate index fell to 100 in June from 102, where analysts had expected a dip to 101. Insee, which compiles the figure, said the decline is mainly due to a sharp drop in past production. Firms' own production outlook continues the slide that began in February 2026.



Also in France, preliminary S&P Global data show the services PMI rose more than expected, climbing to 47.4 in June from 44.3, a three-month high, versus expectations of 45.9. The figures point to a slowing in the contraction of activity.



The manufacturing PMI also beat forecasts, rising to 50.7 from 49.7, versus an expected 50.2. By moving back above the 50 mark, it returned to growth and printed its highest level in two months.



In Germany, in June, preliminary data show the deterioration in manufacturing activity accelerated, slipping to 50 from 50.1, a five-month low. Analysts had penciled in 50.3.



Finally, in the euro zone, the composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in at 49.5 in June, versus 49 expected, after a prior reading of 48.5. In detail, the services PMI rose to 48.9 from 47.7, versus 48.6 expected. The manufacturing PMI edged down to 51.3 from 51.6, against expectations of 51.6.