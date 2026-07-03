Semiconductors: a quick primer on the world of chips

Radio, phones, cameras, cars... since the 1970s, chips have worked their way into just about every everyday electronic device. The global boom was quickly priced in by markets, and it has never really let up: since the start of the year, the SOXX index, which groups the sector's main players, is up 113%, a gain that even reaches 170% over one year, 280% over three years, 325% over five years, or even... 1,950% over ten years! Behind the enthusiasm, however, sits a technology whose inner workings remain widely misunderstood.

Humanity started by counting on its fingers before inventing the abacus, then calculators. But it was after World War II that the real revolution began: the rise of electronic computers, just as demand exploded across fields as varied as telecommunications, scientific research, statistics, and defense.



Engineers began to dream of building machines able to add, subtract, measure a trajectory, an acceleration, a speed, a square root... in short, to compute.



At the time, the first computers were still in their infancy: they relied on vacuum tubes through which current was allowed to flow, or not: a tube on was coded as 1, a tube off was coded as 0. But the system was slow, fragile, bulky... that is to say, limited.



Scientists then turned to semiconductors, such as silicon or germanium, materials with unique properties: their electrical conductivity can be altered by adding certain elements, such as phosphorus, boron, or antimony. It is precisely this property that makes it possible to build transistors, tiny electronic switches capable of representing two electrical states (0 or 1), at the heart of how computers work.



What are we talking about?



These different electrical configurations can, for example, amplify an electric current, an application that was soon used for hearing aids and radios alike.



Later, it became clear that several transistors could be implanted on the same wafer of silicon or germanium: the integrated circuit, or 'chip', was born. We are at Texas Instruments in the summer of 1958. That date more or less marks the start of the race to miniaturization: smaller, less power-hungry circuits would open up new uses, as it was rightly assumed.



In 1975, Gordon Moore posited that technical advances would make it possible to double the number of transistors on a chip every two years. A theory that proved remarkably accurate until the early part of this century, and that would live on as 'Moore's law'.

It is, in fact, by packing thousands, then millions, and finally billions of transistors onto the same chip that engineers have been able to perform ever more complex calculations.



It is important to understand that computers store information using a binary language (0 or 1). The 'bit' is the unit used to store that information. In 1971, Intel unveiled a memory chip capable of storing 1,024 bits for $20. Half a century later, that same amount buys... a billion bits.



In fact, 'high tech would not exist if the cost of processing and storing 0s and 1s had not fallen by a billion-fold over the past fifty years', notes Chris Miller, author of the essay 'The Chip War' (L'Archipel, 2026).



How does it work?



But how does storing 0s and 1s make it possible to calculate anything at all? This is where the secret of computing lies. To understand it better, you should not think of 0s and 1s as numbers, but as switches that are off (0) or on (1).



By combining them according to very simple logical rules, the processor performs basic operations such as addition. Repeated billions of times per second, these operations make it possible to run all kinds of calculations, from the simplest to the most complex.



A useful analogy is Lego: a single brick is not very helpful, with a few you can build a small object, but with millions of bricks assembled correctly, you can build almost anything you can imagine.



What is it used for?



Computing power refers to a computer's ability to perform operations on data. That power has become a major issue. It is also common, when buying a computer, to ask about its random access memory (RAM) capacity, because it determines how much data the computer can handle simultaneously.



And here, demand is exploding: artificial intelligence, scientific simulations, cybersecurity, video games, and industrial design all require processing ever more information, ever faster.



As of today, a company such as TSMC can produce some of the most advanced chips by diving into a world measured in nanometers (that is, billionths of a meter).



What now?



This spectacular miniaturization is, however, gradually approaching certain physical limits. Manufacturers continue to improve fabrication processes, but are also exploring new computing architectures to keep performance gains coming.



This complexity also helps explain why semiconductors have become a major industrial issue. Only a handful of companies have mastered the most advanced manufacturing processes, while chipmaking fabs require investments of several tens of billions of dollars.



Ultimately, 'manufacturing and miniaturizing semiconductors has been the greatest technical challenge of our era', Chris Miller concludes.