The past three months have been intense for investors : the news cycle was packed and market moves were violent.

Best quarter in 6 years

Fears of AI-driven disruption, concerns over private credit, and the war in the Middle East had weighed on U.S. equities in the first quarter. But the gradual winding down of the conflict with Iran and the momentum in the semiconductor sector fueled a powerful rebound. The S&P 500 gained 18% in the second quarter, and the Nasdaq posted an even sharper 32% jump. It was the best quarter in 6 years for U.S. stocks.

Source : MarketScreener

Semiconductors lead the way

It is the market theme of the year. The semiconductor sector is benefiting from insatiable demand for AI. Results are surging and margins are hitting unprecedented highs. Last week, Micron impressed with its 85% gross margin in the second quarter. For now, investors are still piling into the AI pick-and-shovel sellers. The SOX index surged 88% in three months, the best quarter in its history.

Source : Bloomberg

Gold no longer shines

Gold posted its worst quarter since 2013, down about 14%. After a start to the year marked by a speculative frenzy that had pushed gold to more than $5,500, the ounce has now fallen back below $4,000. And that is despite a geopolitical backdrop that would normally support safe-haven assets. Gold was mainly collateral damage from rates. The return of inflation and more aggressive central banks triggered a sharp rise in interest rates. With gold generating no yield, its appeal fades as rates climb.

Oil: the war is no longer in prices

Oil, for its part, posted its steepest quarterly drop since 2020. Brent crude fell 38% over the past three months. The war between the United States and Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had quickly pushed oil prices above $100. In early April, a ceasefire had brought some relief before prices moved back above $100. The decline accelerated in late May as a way out of the crisis began to take shape. The announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, just before the opening of the G7 in Evian, ultimately allowed oil to return to the $70 range. Since the agreement was signed, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been gradually resuming, talks remain difficult, and Iran and the United States have even traded strikes. But with oil prices back to their pre-war levels, the market has clearly moved on.