sennder : Enters Into a Joint Venture With Poste Italiane to Digitalize the Italian Road Freight Market

07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

  •  JV focuses on improving Poste Italiane’s €100m/year long-haul road transportation efficiency
  • Poste Italiane benefits from generated savings of over 6% on its Full Truck Load spending
  • Newly formed JV operates as sennder Italia S.r.l.

sennder, European leader in the digitalization of road freight transport, today announces its Joint Venture (“JV”) with Poste Italiane, the largest logistics operator in Italy, and leading player in the financial, insurance and payment services sector. The established €100m/year joint venture between sennder and Poste Italiane focuses on improving its long-haul road transportation efficiency and covers the entire Full Truck Load network, moving parcels and mail between all sorting and distribution hubs of the leading Italian postal service provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005061/en/

Nicolaus Schefenacker, Julius Koehler, David Nothacker (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicolaus Schefenacker, Julius Koehler, David Nothacker (Photo: Business Wire)

sennder’s proprietary digital freight forwarding platform revolutionizes the world of freight transport in Europe and is specialized in the “full truck load” (“FTL”) market, aimed at organising, logging and optimising cargo for transportation. The newly formed JV operates under the name “sennder Italia S.r.l.” and manages all Italian transport for sennder GmbH.

The mix between the knowledge and logistical experience of 158 years old post office operators and the innovations of the leading European freight forwarder sennder, makes the JV one of the most attractive companies in the Italian Logistical panorama. The young team of sennder Italia benefits from the entrepreneurial spirit, a multicultural environment of over 40 nationalities speaking more than 15 languages and is led by Andrea Monticelli (CEO), Gregor Nothacker (COO) and Alessandro Gallo (CFO).

With the JV, the largest delivery network of Italy joins forces with the fastest growing digital platform to manage the FTL transports. Through this partnership, Poste Italiane benefits from full GPS visibility of trucks, state of the art operating technology and reduced CO2 emissions through the utilisation of vehicles with alternative fuels and higher utilization. In that way, Poste Italiane will benefit from generated savings of over 6% on its yearly €100m Full Truck Load spending.

The rise in efficiency and usage of state-of-the-art technology is a key pillar of Poste Italiane CEO, Matteo del Fante’s Deliver 2022 program. It will combine internal developments with external solutions to best address market opportunities. In that context, the key to success is the volume of orders managed by sennder’s digital platform that allows advanced algorithms to minimize the empty mileage of Poste Italiane trucks.

David Nothacker, CEO and Co-Founder of sennder GmbH, says: “The JV shows how a partnership combining 158 years of Italian logistics operations and state of the art technology can unlock unprecedented synergies and opportunities for both Poste Italiane and sennder. We bring cloud-based communications and better record keeping, along with more efficient logistical mapping organization, to an industry that has been operating largely by way of faxed or shipped invoices. Our GPS tracking will help Poste Italiane with highly precise arrival estimates.”

Del Fante, Poste Italiane CEO and General Manager, said: “The initiative is part of the broader commitment taken with our Joint Delivery Model to modernize our fleet and further optimize our logistic value chain through advanced IT solutions, delivering cost efficiencies as well as reduced CO2 emissions. Poste Italiane is successfully combining internal innovations with specialist start-up partnerships made possible by its new Open Innovation IT platform. We see a clear and present opportunity in delivering innovations to become more central in our customers’ digital world”.

About sennder

sennder was founded in 2015 by David Nothacker, Nicolaus Schefenacker and Julius Köhler and is now the leading digital European freight forwarder that connects commercial shippers with small trucking companies. As a data-based company, sennder contributes to a fit for the future logistics industry and ensures transparency and efficiency within the procurement and distribution of cargo.

sennder manages over 10.000 trucks across Europe with a 400-people strong team. Through their in-house developed technology, sennder primarily focuses on route optimization and reducing empty load kilometers and downtimes.

sennder is backed by Accel, Lakestar, HV Holtzbrinck, Project A, Next47, SCG and Perpetual. Additionally, sennder joined forces with industry champions Scania and Siemens to assure innovation and state of the art offerings.

For further information, please visit us on our website and LinkedIn.

About Poste Italiane

The Poste Italiane Group constitutes the largest service distribution network in Italy. Its activities range from letter and parcel delivery to financial and insurance services, payment systems and mobile telecommunications. With its 158-year history, a network of 12,800 post offices, a workforce of approximately 126 thousand, total financial assets of €536 billion and 35 million customers, Poste Italiane is an integral part of Italy’s economic, social and productive fabric, occupying an unparalleled position in the country in terms of size, recognisability, reach and customer loyalty.


© Business Wire 2020
