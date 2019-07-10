sensemetrics and Its IIoT Platform Selected to Help Address Safety Issues for Mining Tailings Storage Facilities

sensemetrics Inc., the Industrial IoT (IIoT) company transforming sensor data into real-time business intelligence to enable productivity and safety solutions, has been selected to present to the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), an international organization dedicated to improving the social and environmental performance of the mining and metals industry, in a vendor engagement session held alongside the Sixth International Conference on Tailings Management, Santiago, 10-12 July 2019.

Building on ICMM’s recent decision to establish an independent panel of experts focused on developing an international standard for tailings dams, sensemetrics will present its solutions to address problem statements posed by ICMM, including the ability to rapidly collect, manage, and display data from various monitoring and remote sensing technologies, while avoiding errors in data interpretation, among other issues.

“Innovative solutions already exist that can solve for many of the challenges in ICMM problem statements,” said Matt Meehan, CEO of sensemetrics. “We’re proud to have been selected - not only to present to the ICMM council on our innovative IIoT approach - but also by many partners and mine operators who today already take advantage of our advanced real-time, sensor-agnostic platform. sensemetrics’ partner ecosystem across the mining vertical is expanding each day. Safety is of paramount importance to executing mining operations, and we look forward to working with the broader mining community to develop international standards that will further secure tailings dams.”

ICMM is seeking vendors and independent researchers to aid in evaluating monitoring and data management technologies that can be utilized in a variety of mining operations. ICMM agreed to work collectively to advance progress toward implementing superior and cost-effective alternatives to conventionally managed tailings dams to aid in reducing the risk of catastrophic failure.

sensemetrics delivers a plug-and-play, end-to-end IIoT solution that provides complete sensor data capture, standardization and real-time data visualization and intelligence. Differentiated by a native cloud design and API-driven architecture, the platform reduces the cost and complexity of introducing IoT strategies into industrial environments by omitting lengthy installation, and significant services and customization spend. As a direct result, organizations realize time to value, as well as avoidance of risk, instantly. For more information, visit www.sensemetrics.com.

About sensemetrics

sensemetrics is a leading innovator in the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) market. The company offers the only market proven cloud-based enterprise-level software platform that transforms industrial sensor data into real-time situational awareness, enabling active risk management and safety solutions instantly. The result is reduced infrastructure cost, improved asset utilization, higher operational efficiency and increased safety. Fortune 500 companies and the world’s largest government agencies rely on sensemetrics’ IIoT platform to power smarter decision making in their organizations, enabling seamless collaboration and integration with existing systems and IT architecture. sensemetrics is leading the way to establish a safer future. Visit http://www.sensemetrics.com.

