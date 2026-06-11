The sell-off continues for Sensorion shares, which fell 4.61% to €0.2895 following a 16.39% plunge the previous day. The stock of the specialist developer of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders is heading toward its eighth consecutive decline.

In a note from Stifel, analysts noted that Sensorion announced yesterday the filing of Clinical Trial Applications for SENS-601 in Canada and France, marking the transition of its GJB2 (SENS-601) program into clinical development. Simultaneously, the company announced the discontinuation of SENS-501 and the end of recruitment for the Audiogene trial following a strategic portfolio review.



Stifel indicates that from a strategic perspective, the decision is logical. With the approval of Regeneron's OTOF gene therapy in the United States, the commercial opportunity for subsequent players has become much more difficult to assess, particularly given Regeneron's decision to provide the therapy free of charge. Europe could have represented an opportunity, but it would have required significant clinical and financial resources for a relatively small indication. Consequently, prioritizing GJB2, where the target population is materially larger and competitive intensity is limited, offers greater long-term value.



Sensorion specified that its cash runway extends until the end of 2027, which should provide the necessary funds to cover the initial clinical development of SENS-601 and the generation of the first human data, representing the next major catalyst.



Stifel maintains its Buy recommendation on Sensorion shares, with a price target of €1.1.