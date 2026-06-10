Sensorion selects SENS-601 as lead program
The clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders has selected SENS-601, targeting GJB2 gene-related hearing loss, as its lead program.
Published on 06/10/2026 at 03:01 am EDT
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In parallel, Sensorion has decided to discontinue the clinical development of SENS-501 for OTOF gene-related hearing loss following a strategic review of its drug candidate portfolio, and is consequently terminating recruitment for the Audiogene trial.