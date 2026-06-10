The company has filed Clinical Trial Applications in Canada and France to evaluate the safety, tolerance, and efficacy of intra-cochlear administration of SENS-601 for the treatment of GJB2 gene-mediated hearing loss in pediatric patients.

In parallel, Sensorion has decided to discontinue the clinical development of SENS-501 for OTOF gene-related hearing loss following a strategic review of its drug candidate portfolio, and is consequently terminating recruitment for the Audiogene trial.