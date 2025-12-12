Serensia by Quadient Granted Final Approval by DGFiP

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/12/2025 at 08:31 am EST

Quadient has announced that its subsidiary, Serensia by Quadient, has received final approval from the Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP), confirming that all prerequisites and the Administration's specifications have been fully met.



This approval represents a key milestone ahead of the launch of the national electronic invoicing system, scheduled for September 1, 2026, and marks the full interoperability of Serensia with all platforms in the ecosystem.



Selected as early as 2024 among the first three platforms to participate in DGFiP's organized tests, Serensia by Quadient helped validate the operation of the Directory, the Data Hub, and interoperability between platforms.



Already prepared to handle over 250 million invoices as part of the 2026 reform, Serensia has already gained the trust of companies such as TotalEnergies, BPCE, and Dalkia, as well as Cerfrance and its 320,000 SMEs under a white-label agreement.