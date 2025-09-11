Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on SergeFerrari shares, along with its target price of €7.50, "to capitalize on a gradual recovery in the cycle and improved profitability indicators," following the publication of higher interim results.



The performance achieved in H1 confirms the recovery in the group's business momentum and the initial positive effects of the Transform Plan on profitability, the analyst says, who also believes that the stock's valuation 'remains very reasonable'.



The broker believes that its 2025 scenario, which remains unchanged at this stage (7% growth in revenue to €346m and OP of €16m, implying a margin of 4.6%), could prove conservative, depending on market conditions in H2.