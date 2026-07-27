Geographically, revenue in Europe rose 3.8% on a reported basis, benefiting from solid performance in its core legacy markets, growth in Distribution and momentum in Solutions activities.
In the Americas, activity posted a 35.8% decline on a reported basis, reflecting a tough comparison base, notably in project-driven markets.
In Asia - Africa - Middle East - Pacific, sales held up well (-1% on a reported basis), despite disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
In the first half, the maker of innovative, eco-responsible, high-tech composite fabrics delivered revenue of €177.9m. It was nearly stable compared with the first half of 2025: -0.5% at current scope and exchange rates and -0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.
On the outlook, SergeFerrari Group said it 'will continue to step up its efforts on profitability, drawing on the optimization of its industrial footprint and tight control of its cost structure, in an environment where the geopolitical backdrop is reducing visibility on the economic cycle.'
SergeFerrari Group specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of flexible, eco-responsible, high-tech composite materials. The group provides materials for architecture (bioclimatic facades, exterior solar protection systems, retractable roofs, acoustic walls, blackout blinds, waterproof and breathable facades, etc.), specialty materials confining olfactory, gas and sound clearances of industrial sites, composite materials for the protection of boat equipment, materials for making furniture as well as materials for visual communication (facade clothing, billboards, streamers, banners, signage, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had 6 production sites located in France, Switzerland (2), Germany, Italy and Taiwan.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.5%), Germany (15%), Europe (38.7%), Asia/Africa/Middle East/Pacific (18.1%), the United States (11.7%) and America (2%).
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