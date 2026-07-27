SergeFerrari: revenue nearly stable in the first half

SergeFerrari's revenue in the second quarter of 2026 came to €96.7m, down 2.9% at current scope and exchange rates and down 2.8% at constant scope and exchange rates year over year.

Geographically, revenue in Europe rose 3.8% on a reported basis, benefiting from solid performance in its core legacy markets, growth in Distribution and momentum in Solutions activities.



In the Americas, activity posted a 35.8% decline on a reported basis, reflecting a tough comparison base, notably in project-driven markets.



In Asia - Africa - Middle East - Pacific, sales held up well (-1% on a reported basis), despite disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East.



In the first half, the maker of innovative, eco-responsible, high-tech composite fabrics delivered revenue of €177.9m. It was nearly stable compared with the first half of 2025: -0.5% at current scope and exchange rates and -0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.



On the outlook, SergeFerrari Group said it 'will continue to step up its efforts on profitability, drawing on the optimization of its industrial footprint and tight control of its cost structure, in an environment where the geopolitical backdrop is reducing visibility on the economic cycle.'