SergeFerrari Group has announced the signing of a new syndicated loan tied to non-financial performance indicators, amounting to EUR105 million. This facility is intended to refinance both its syndicated loan and its euro private placement initially arranged in July 2020.

The syndicated loan was finalized on December 10 with several banks, all operating within the group's region, along with an institutional investor specializing in private debt fund management, carefully selected by SergeFerrari Group.

The specialist in innovative composite fabrics explained that this credit agreement includes three extra-financial performance indicators (ESG KPIs): the frequency rate of workplace accidents, Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and Scope 3 emissions.

Each indicator is paired with a trajectory of annual targets. The margin grid is adjusted annually based on the achievement, or lack thereof, of one or more of these three ESG KPIs, in addition to the traditional margin grid linked to the net leverage ratio.