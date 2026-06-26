Any listed company can sign a check. Maintaining margins afterward and moving on to the next deal is another matter entirely. Some companies grow this way, methodically buying up their neighbors. The problem is that the line between a skilled consolidator and a compulsive buyer can be thin.

We started with one of our thematic list called Serial Buyers. The idea was not to pick the cheapest stocks on the market, nor the best known, but companies that buy regularly without looking like they are cobbling together their growth.

The filters used in our screener:

Market capitalization between $1bn and $40bn, to avoid companies that are too small, as well as the already well-covered behemoths.

Revenue Growth Rating of 6/10, because a serial acquirer must show that its acquisitions actually translate into sales.

Profitability Rating of 6/10, to exclude companies that stack revenue without actually earning more.

Financial Health Rating of 6/10, because an acquisition strategy can quickly derail if the balance sheet does not keep up.

Clean stock market momentum, with a 3-month variation better than -5%, positive performance over 6 months and 1 year, and at least +30% over 5 years.

At the end of the screening process, 3 names stand out: Teledyne Technologies, AQ Group, and Applied Industrial Technologies. Three serial acquirers, with three different ways of doing M&A.

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Teledyne, the art of digesting a big check

May 2021. Teledyne, an American advanced electronics group, spent $8.1bn to acquire FLIR, the specialist in thermal imaging and detection systems. The deal was paid for in cash, stock, and by taking on FLIR's debt. To finance the cash portion, Teledyne raised several billion on the market. As a result, long-term debt climbed to $4.1bn, compared to less than $1bn a year earlier. For a company that had barely more than $3bn in sales before the deal, the bet might have seemed bold.

Four years later, the situation has reversed. Debt has returned to $2bn, half of its peak level. Sales have reached $6.1bn, almost double the pre-FLIR level. The adjusted operating margin even exceeds 22%. And throughout this digestion period, Teledyne kept its hand in the acquisition game. Five acquisitions in 2025 for a total of about $850m, including a major $700m move for Qioptiq, a specialist in aerospace and defense optics. Cash generated from operations exceeded $1.2bn for the second consecutive year.

On a daily basis, Teledyne produces electronics for the defense and space industries. Its infrared detectors end up in space, and its thermal cameras equip military drones.

At nearly 30 times expected 2026 earnings, the stock has nevertheless only gained 44% over 5 years. The FLIR story is more visible in the accounts than in stock market euphoria. This is the price of an acquirer capable of swallowing a piece much larger than itself without breaking its balance sheet, and then moving on to other deals. It remains to be seen if defense, marine, and space orders will fuel what comes next.

AQ Group, the Swedish company buying factories on an assembly line

AQ Group is the only European company in our selection. It is a discreet Swedish company that you do not often see in the headlines. And for good reason: it manufactures basic things that are never seen, the kind of electrical cabinets and wiring found in a train, a data center, or a power grid.

Its peculiarity is its way of buying. For 30 years, AQ has been buying factories all over the world, in Europe, Asia, and as far as Brazil. Not consumer brands, but rather workshops that manufacture for other industrial players. Once in the group, they maintain a very local logic, with AQ behind them to impose its standards for margins, cash, and industrial discipline. In 2024, between completed operations and those already signed, AQ is adding factories and engineering offices. In total, about 900m SEK in annual sales for 300m SEK paid.

What is striking is this same year, 2024. Sales fell by 5%, only the second time in 30 years. Heavy trucks and agricultural machinery took a hit, especially among German customers. And yet, pre-tax profit climbed to 824m SEK, and cash generated from operations hit a record 1.2bn SEK. Selling less while earning more is unusual for an industrial manufacturer.

In 2025, things are moving a bit slower. AQ acquired mdexx and Michael Riedel, two German and Czech manufacturers of transformers and electrical filters. The operation brings in about 500m SEK in annual sales for 144m SEK paid. The price is reasonable, but the margin remains below the group average. Management has stated they are not satisfied.

Up 260% in 5 years, AQ now trades at 27 times 2026 earnings. The market has already bought into the method and the discipline of 2024. Now, the latest acquisitions will need to quickly rise to the house standard, otherwise the valuation could become a burden.

Applied Industrial Technologies, the old distributor that bought itself a margin

Originally, Applied was an American industrial distributor. One hundred years of existence selling bearings, motors, belts, and services to keep factories running. It is the company you call in an emergency on a Friday night when a machine stops.

Except that, for several years now, Applied has no longer wanted to just deliver parts. The group is buying specialists to move toward more technical fields: robotics, industrial vision, hydraulics, and pneumatics.

The change is visible in the EBITDA margin, which rose from 9.8% to 12.3% in 4 years, and in free cash flow, which doubled to reach $465m. Engineered Solutions, this more technical segment, now accounts for nearly 40% of sales compared to 18% ten years ago. The old business remains, but the new one is taking up more and more space.

The deal that summarizes this shift is Hydradyne, at the end of December 2024. $282m put on the table to acquire a major American distributor of fluid power, those hydraulic and pneumatic systems that make machines move. This is Applied's largest acquisition in 6 years, expected to bring in about $260m in sales in a full year. It is right in the segment that drives the group's margins.

On the stock market, the share price has risen nearly 276% over 5 years and trades at 31 times 2026 earnings. The future will depend on American factories continuing to modernize and automate their lines, because at this level, Applied can no longer just sell parts.