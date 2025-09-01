Renault Group has announced several appointments and organizational changes, effective immediately, including Fabrice Cambolive as chief growth officer, a new position he will hold in addition to his role as CEO of the Renault brand.



Katrin Adt has been appointed CEO of the Dacia brand. She will report to the new chief growth officer and join the leadership team. She succeeds Denis Le Vot, who has decided to leave the automaker.



Philippe Brunet has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO) and joins the leadership team. He succeeds Philippe Krief, who will be entirely dedicated to developing the future range and positioning of the Alpine brand.



Anthony Plouvier has been appointed chief procurement officer, Thierry Charvet's remit has been expanded to include the supply chain, Claire Fanget has been appointed chief people & organization officer, and Christian Stein, the chief communications officer, joins the leadership team.