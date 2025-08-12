Servicenow has delivered a strong Q2 25 performance, showcasing robust growth across its business segments. Results were driven by a significant increase in net sales, primarily from high-margin subscription revenues, and strategic expansion efforts, including AI-led demand boosting large deals. The company also announced a certified integration with Staffbase, enhancing digital workflows and internal communications, further solidifying its market leadership and operational excellence.

Published on 08/12/2025 at 06:22 am EDT - Modified on 08/12/2025 at 07:08 am EDT

Servicenow, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. It operates a cloud-based, AI-powered platform that unifies enterprise workflows across IT, employee, customer, and creator domains, connecting people, systems, and data to automate processes end-to-end. Its ServiceNow AI Platform underpins pre-built and customizable applications, a central data fabric, and developer tools, enabling organizations to orchestrate cross-functional work and embed AI in operations. New offerings like the Core Business Suite extend automation into finance, procurement, facilities, HR, and legal to accelerate time-to-value. The company has around 26,300 employees.

Its net sales by revenue source are dominated by the sales of subscriptions (96.9%), while professional services make up the rest (3.1%). Geographically, it’s operations are distributed across the US (59%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26%), Asia and Other (11%) and North America (excluding the US) (4%).

Strong Q2 25 performance from AI boost

Servicenow released its Q2 25 results, posting a 22.2% y/y robust increase in revenue, which reached $3.2bn, primarily driven by continued strength in its high-margin subscription revenues, with incremental acceleration from AI-led demand boosting large deals. Operating income experienced a 47% y/y increase to $385m, with margins expanding by 199bp to 12%. Net profit rose by 61.7% y/y to $388m.

Strategic integration

Servicenow announced a certified integration with Staffbase to unify digital workflows with internal communications, extending the reach of the ServiceNow AI Platform to the entire workforce, including frontline and non-desk employees. As a Build Partner, Staffbase now embeds ServiceNow widgets and search directly within its mobile-first communications platform, making critical workflows intuitive, discoverable, and usable where employees already engage, and the integration is available via the Staffbase website and the ServiceNow Store.

By surfacing ServiceNow processes within Staffbase, organizations can bridge the common disconnect between IT-led systems and employee adoption, aiming to increase ServiceNow usage, speed task resolution, and improve ROI on digital investments. The partnership positions Staffbase to deliver a more unified digital employee experience by combining real-time communications with AI-driven workflows, giving enterprises a single, engaging interface to access and act on ServiceNow tasks across devices and roles.

Improved gearing

Servicenow posted robust revenue CAGR of 23.1% over FY 21-24, reaching $11bn, driven primarily by rapid growth in its high-margin subscription revenue, as the company expanded its core workflow platforms (ITSM/ITOM/CSM/HR), upsold larger enterprise accounts, and lifted remaining performance obligations with strong net-new ACV. Operating income increased at a CAGR of 75.8% to $1.4bn in FY 24, with margins expanding from 4.4% 12.7%. Net income outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 83.7% to $1.4bn in FY 24.

FCF witnessed robust growth over the last three years, reaching $3.3bn in FY 24 from $2.3bn in FY 21. Cash and cash equivalent also rose from $1.7bn to $2.3bn in FY 24. Total debt rose slightly from $2.2bn to $2.3bn. This resulted in total debt-to-equity improving from 6x to 2.4x. Moreover, the ROE also improved from 7.1% in FY 21 to 16.5% in FY 24.

In comparison, Oracle Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 10.6% to $57.4bn in FY 24. Operating income increased at a CAGR of 4.3% to $18bn in FY 24. Net income rose at a CAGR of 22.8% to $12.4bn in FY 24.

Positive analyst opinions

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of approximately 7.6%. In comparison, Oracle Corporation’s stock delivered higher returns of around 89.4% over the same period.

Servicenow is currently trading at a P/E of 101x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $8.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 160.6x, but almost double that of Oracle Corporation’s P/E of 51.2x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 43.1x, based on the estimated EBIT of $4bn in FY 25, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 54.4x, and below that of Oracle Corporation (23.8x).

Servicenow is largely liked by 45 analysts who cover the stock, with 40 having ‘Buy’ ratings, with the other five having ‘Hold’ ratings with an average target price of $1,149.1, implying 31.7% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 19.3% over FY 24-27, reaching $18.6bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 23% to $6bn, with margins expanding by 283bp to 32.5% in FY 27. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 30% to $3.1bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 17% and a net profit CAGR of 23.7% for Oracle Corporation.

Overall, the company’s impressive Q2 25 performance, driven by strong subscription revenue growth and strategic AI integration, underscores its market leadership and operational excellence. The certified integration with Staffbase further enhances its digital workflow capabilities, positioning the company for continued success.

However, the company faces several risks, including over-customization leading to technical debt, scalability and performance issues, integration complexity, and data migration challenges. In addition, learning curve, governance, high costs, security, compliance, AI governance, partner dependence, feature underutilization, competition, vendor lock-in, project management, and data quality issues pose significant operational and adoption risks.