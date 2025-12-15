ServiceNow is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire the cybersecurity startup Armis, in a transaction that could reach $7bn, according to Bloomberg News. If completed, the deal would be ServiceNow's largest ever, as it seeks to strengthen its security offering, particularly in the Internet of Things domain.

Armis develops threat detection and monitoring solutions related to connected devices, with clients in strategic sectors such as healthcare, finance, and defense. This positioning makes the Israeli company an attractive target at a time when securing connected infrastructure is becoming a growing priority for businesses and governments.

Neither company wanted to comment on the report. The prospect of a takeover nevertheless weighed on ServiceNow's shares, down nearly 6% in pre-market trading on Monday, as investors questioned the cost and financial impact of such a deal. The sources cited by Bloomberg said that the talks could still fall through or prompt a competing counter-bid.