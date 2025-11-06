Satellite operator SES shares crashed on Thursday following the publication of nine-month results marked by a sharp decline in margins following the integration of Intelsat.



The group, which sells transmission capacity to customers such as Sky, Warner Brothers & Discovery, Canal+, ProsiebenSat.1, RTL and Telefonica, this morning reported adjusted EBITDA up 11% to €849m, slightly above consensus.



Revenue increased by 19.8% to €1.75bn.



In a press release, SES highlighted that it has won nearly €1.4bn in new contracts and capacity renewals since the beginning of the year, bringing its order book to €7.1bn.



Following these performances, described as "solid," the company says it is well on track to achieve its target of revenues between €2.6bn and €2.7bn in 2025, with EBITDA still expected between €1.17bn and €1.21bn.



However, analysts were concerned about the decline in profit margins due to the consolidation of Intelsat, which has been consolidated in its accounts since July 17.



At the end of September, the adjusted operating margin (EBITDA) stood at 49%, compared with 53% a year earlier, before the acquisition of Intelsat.



This sharper-than-expected contraction led to heavy selling of the stock, with profit-taking all the more pronounced as the stock posted an annual gain of 110% at yesterday's close, due to the promising theme of European technological sovereignty.



At around 10:20 a.m., the stock was down 13%.