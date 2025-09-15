Satellite operator SES has announced that it will test new optical ground stations built by French company Cailabs to send data from space using laser beams instead of radio waves.



By using optical communication, it hopes to be able to increase data transmission speeds, provide more secure links, and help reduce congestion in increasingly crowded radio frequency bands.



Optical communications use light beams to transmit data at speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, which is about 100 times faster than typical home Internet. Nearly impossible to intercept or jam, these laser beams are ideal for secure government and business communications.



The new ground stations, called TILBA-OGS L10, will allow SES to begin testing space-to-ground optical links before integrating them into commercial services. Each station can handle bidirectional transmissions at 10 Gbps and be controlled remotely, making them convenient for large-scale deployment.