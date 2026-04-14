SES has announced a significant milestone in the installation of its multi-orbit antenna in partnership with Boeing.
This development will enable airlines to take delivery of new aircraft with the multi-orbit antenna already integrated on board.
Boeing will install the SES in-cabin hardware network during factory production. Boeing will also manage the coordination of external equipment installation. The initial offering will be available on the Boeing 737, followed by 787 aircraft.
Designed to operate across both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite constellations, the SES system provides global coverage, redundancy, and low-latency performance.
"We are on track for a full line-fit offering, providing airlines with a seamless path to select and install the multi-orbit electronically steered array (ESA) antenna solution during factory aircraft production," said Mike DeMarco, President of Mobility at SES.
"Our collaboration with SES reflects Boeing's commitment to providing advanced and reliable connectivity to our airline customers," said Destry Lucas, Director of Airborne Connectivity at Boeing.
SES S.A. has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES S.A. operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners.
SES S.A.'s video network carries over 10,900 channels and has an unparalleled reach of nearly 700 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content.
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