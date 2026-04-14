SES reaches key milestone for multi-orbit antenna installation with Boeing

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/14/2026 at 06:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

SES has announced a significant milestone in the installation of its multi-orbit antenna in partnership with Boeing.



This development will enable airlines to take delivery of new aircraft with the multi-orbit antenna already integrated on board.



Boeing will install the SES in-cabin hardware network during factory production. Boeing will also manage the coordination of external equipment installation. The initial offering will be available on the Boeing 737, followed by 787 aircraft.



Designed to operate across both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite constellations, the SES system provides global coverage, redundancy, and low-latency performance.



"We are on track for a full line-fit offering, providing airlines with a seamless path to select and install the multi-orbit electronically steered array (ESA) antenna solution during factory aircraft production," said Mike DeMarco, President of Mobility at SES.



"Our collaboration with SES reflects Boeing's commitment to providing advanced and reliable connectivity to our airline customers," said Destry Lucas, Director of Airborne Connectivity at Boeing.