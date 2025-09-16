Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with US space technology company K2 Space to accelerate the development of its future medium Earth orbit (MEO) network.



In a press release, SES explains that it began design work at the beginning of the year to validate its new network technologies, intended for both commercial and sovereign government applications. It said that an in-orbit demonstration mission is planned for the first quarter of 2026.



SES emphasizes that this initiative is an important step in its next-generation MEO strategy, which it wants to focus on modular growth, open architecture, and software-defined capabilities.



Its future MEO network will also enable multiple uses, ranging from hosted payloads to space surveillance, direct data transmission to mobile terminals, sovereign services, and communications services for mobility and enterprise backhaul.



Development work is to take place between Europe and the US, SES adds.