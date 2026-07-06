Seven OPEC+ members (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman) announced yesterday an adjustment to their oil production of 188,000 barrels per day, applying to the additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023.

This adjustment will be implemented in August 2026, as detailed in the table below.The additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 may be restored in part or in full on a gradual basis, depending on how market conditions evolve. The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess the market situation.As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed "the importance of taking a prudent approach and maintaining full flexibility to deepen, pause or reverse the gradual phase-out of voluntary production adjustments, including reversing voluntary adjustments previously implemented and announced in November 2023".The seven members also stressed that "this measure will provide an opportunity for participating countries to accelerate their compensations. The seven countries reiterated their collective commitment to fully comply with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that will be monitored by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any excess volumes produced since January 2024".The seven OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, compliance and compensations. The seven countries will meet on August 2, 2026.