The Chinese company put its money on data and science-backed R&D (and lab nerds) over marketing fluff, and it seems to have paid off. The company can rest easy for now. Its flagship brand Kans has dominated digital platforms for good reason as it collected over 81% of the company's total revenue.

The days of just buying a pretty bottle in the hope it will fix skincare concerns are a thing of the past. The flashy marketing fluff now has an expiry date, and this shift is evident in China as well. What’s in is products with data-backed science to hype their workings.

A resilient consumer class with rising disposable incomes has a lot to do with this. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) and tracked by CEIC Data, China’s nationwide median per capita disposable income for FY 2025 was CNY 36,231 ($4,625). This rising disposable income has led to higher spending on personal care and beauty products.

An official report from the NBS which released this month confirms the trend. From January 2025 through November 2025, Chinese spent a whopping

CNY 428.5bn on makeup and skincare. And get this: those functional products, especially for sensitive skin, now comprise up to 30% of the entire skincare market. This shift towards science-first beauty is exactly why a local heavyweight such as Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic is thriving.

Primed for success

To keep this momentum going, Chicmax is aggressively investing in its R&D to dominate the functional skincare space with brands such as Kans and One Leaf. in H1 2025, their R&D expenses jumped 31.7% to CNY 103.1m—2.5% of their total revenue. Fun fact: the company applied for 27 new patent applications in just six months, out of which two invention patents are already granted.

Physical stores get face-lift

The proof of this strategy's success is in the pudding. These science-backed products have propelled the company to become a frontrunner online. In H1 25, online channels generated CNY 3.8m, accounting for a staggering 92.7% of the total business. Offline revenue shriveled to just 6.5%.

Despite the general brick-and-mortar slump, Chicmax is focusing on chain stores and specialized mother-and-baby shops (essential for the Newpage brand) to maintain tight inventory and pricing control.

A flawless finish

This digital-first, R&D-heavy pivot is paying off on the balance sheet. In H1 25, total revenue hit CNY 4.1bn—a 17.3% jump from the previous year (CNY 3.502bn). Net profit surged 34.7% to CNY 555.6m, from CNY 412.4m in H1 24. The star of the show remains Kans, which brought in CNY 3.3bn (over 81% of total revenue) while grabbing the tag of being the number 1 beauty brand on the Chinese short video platform Douyin from January 2025-June 2025.

Even as its legacy brand Baby Elephant saw a slight 8.7% dip (CNY 159m), the group’s new powerhouse, Newpage, skyrocketed by 146.5% (CNY 397.3m).

Riding the upward wave

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for the stock lately, with some recent volatility. The big picture is that stocks have demonstrated strong y/y growth. Note that it has jumped about 101% over the past year. Analysts have an average target price of around CNY 93.17, which would represent over 68% upside potential. The bottom line here: Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic could be poised for substantial financial growth, with 13 analysts having ‘Buy’ ratings on it.

High-maintenance struggles

Success isn’t smudge-proof, though. Despite its strong R&D, Shanghai Chicmax Cosmetic could feel the heat as every global beauty giant races to claim a piece of the "functional skincare" pie. From 2025, things got even trickier with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) dropping stricter, pricier safety rules. This means its brands Kans and One Leaf will need to prove that its ingredients are traceable. The brand's heavy reliance on Douyin leaves it vulnerable to rising traffic costs and shifting platform algorithms. Not all that glossy, huh?