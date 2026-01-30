-7.5% for an ounce of gold. -16% for an ounce of silver and platinum. -12% for an ounce of palladium. Precious metals, which were unstoppable for weeks, are suffering a severe correction early on January 30.

Spot silver, a recent symbol of runaway speculation, fell back below $100 after hitting a record of $121.65 the day before.



Specialists attribute this sharp correction to the combination of profit-taking after frenzied bullish speculation, and the rebound in the dollar relating to the likely appointment of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair. He is seen as the least accommodative of the four candidates shortlisted by the White House. Less accommodative means fewer potential rate cuts, and therefore less pressure on the dollar. Precious metals tend to do well when the greenback weakens.



Yesterday Donald Trump said that he would announce his choice for the next Fed chair on Friday, indirectly suggesting that Warsh would be the winner. The dollar immediately rebounded against other currencies. It was trading at $1.1920 per €1, versus $1.2023 at the start of the week.



At this stage, it is mainly the recent excesses that are being erased. Most analysts believe the setup remains favorable for precious metals.

The swift correction in silver prices underscores the fragility of speculative momentum in commodities markets, where euphoria can turn to panic in a matter of hours. While the immediate pullback may alarm investors, seasoned market observers caution that the underlying fundamentals for precious metals remain robust. With inflationary pressures still lingering in key economies and geopolitical tensions persisting across several regions—from the Middle East to Eastern Europe—gold and silver continue to serve as critical hedges against uncertainty. Moreover, central bank demand for gold has remained strong, with several emerging market nations increasing their reserves in recent quarters. This structural support, combined with the long-term trend of de-dollarization in global trade, suggests that the recent dip may merely be a pause in a broader bullish market. Investors are advised to view the volatility not as a sign of weakness, but as a natural recalibration after an overheated rally.