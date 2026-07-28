Shein discloses an FTC probe ahead of its Hong Kong IPO
Shein confirmed that its US operations are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, a proceeding disclosed in documents tied to its planned Hong Kong IPO and one that could carry significant financial consequences.
Shein said in its Hong Kong IPO filings that its US operations were the subject of an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), without specifying what the probe covers. The group says it is cooperating with the US agency and notes that a negotiated settlement remains possible, while stressing it cannot predict either the outcome of the process or its timetable. The company warns that the investigation could require the payment of significant amounts and could adversely affect its financial position and results.
The FTC is responsible for protecting consumers against deceptive or unfair business practices. It investigates issues including hidden fees, misleading pricing, refund policies, personal data protection and 'dark patterns', design techniques intended to influence consumer behavior. Shein uses countdown timers, flash sales and gamified promotional mechanics, practices that are among the examples regularly cited by the agency.
The disclosure comes as Shein presses ahead with its Hong Kong IPO plan, after abandoning a US listing and then London amid strong political opposition. The transaction has recently secured the required approvals, but the start date for trading has not yet been announced.
PDD Holdings Inc. specializes in the operation of a mobile e-commerce platform in China. The group offers mainly apparel, footwear, accessories, childcare products, fresh agricultural products, foods, consumer electronics, furniture, household goods, cosmetics, personal care items, sports and fitness items and automotive accessories. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows:
- revenues from online marketing services (50.3%);
- revenues from transaction fees (49.7%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 15.8 million active merchants.
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