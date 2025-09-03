On Wednesday, Shell announced that it had decided not to proceed with its plans to build a biorefinery in Rotterdam due to insufficient competitiveness.



In a press release, the energy group explained that it had decided not to continue with the project, which was launched in 2022, following an in-depth commercial and technical assessment to re-examine its potential.



After analyzing market dynamics and the costs associated with completing the project, it became clear that it would not be competitive enough to meet our customers' needs for affordable, low-carbon products, said Machteld de Haan, president of its downstream, renewable energy and energy solutions division.



It's a difficult decision to make, but a necessary one, as we need to focus our investments on projects that meet both our customers' expectations and our shareholders' profitability requirements, she explained.



While the oil giant remains convinced of the role that low-carbon technologies, particularly biofuels, will play in tomorrow's energy system, Shell says it is currently focusing on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



In fiscal years 2023 and 2024, the group has invested around $8bn in projects ranging from carbon capture and storage (CCS) to hydrogen and low-carbon fuels.