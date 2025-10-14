Shell, through its subsidiary Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and its partner Sunlink Energies, has announced the final investment decision for the HI gas project, located offshore Nigeria.



At peak production, the field will supply nearly 10 million standard cubic meters of gas per day (approximately 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent) to Nigeria LNG, in which Shell has a 25.6% stake.



Production is expected to commence before the end of the decade. Peter Costello, president of Shell Upstream, said the project demonstrates Shell's long-term commitment to Nigeria and will also support Shell's goal of increasing its global LNG volumes by 4-5% per year through 2030.



Discovered in 1985, the HI field contains approximately 285 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable, Shell said.