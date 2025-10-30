Shell has once again demonstrated that fossil fuels remain the backbone of global energy profits.

In its third-quarter 2025 results, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant reported adjusted earnings of $5.4 billion, up from $4.3 billion in the previous quarter, buoyed by record production in Brazil and two-decade highs in the Gulf of Mexico. Cash flow from operations hit $12.2 billion, supporting yet another $3.5 billion share buyback, the company's sixteenth consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in repurchases.

While Chief Executive Wael Sawan hailed "clear progress across our portfolio," the figures tell a story of a firm doubling down on its core hydrocarbon strengths even as its energy-transition credentials stagnate.

The fossil engine still roars

Shell's Upstream and Integrated Gas divisions did the heavy lifting. Adjusted earnings in Integrated Gas surged to $2.1 billion, thanks to higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes and improved trading margins. Upstream profits climbed to $1.8 billion, helped by rising output and 20-year-high deepwater production in the Americas.

By contrast, Marketing - the segment covering retail fuel and lubricants - posted a robust $1.3 billion, its second-best quarter in over a decade. That performance was partly seasonal, reflecting higher travel and fuel consumption, but also indicative of Shell's ability to squeeze profits from end-user networks even amid uncertain demand.

Source: MarketScreener with Shell data

Cash is king

Shell's ability to mint cash remains formidable. Its free cash flow nearly doubled from $6.5 billion in Q2 to $10 billion, aided by $1.8 billion in divestment proceeds and steady working-capital management. Net debt edged down to $41.2 billion, equivalent to a gearing ratio of 18.8%, though this was slightly inflated by a Dutch pension adjustment.

Buybacks continue to dominate Shell's capital strategy. The $3.5 billion programme announced for the next three months extends a streak of investor-friendly distributions, even as capital expenditure fell to $4.9 billion, the lowest since 2022. This ratio between payouts and investment raises questions about the company's long-term growth priorities.

Source: MarketScreener with Shell data

The green shoots that barely grow

If Shell's hydrocarbons are thriving, its Renewables and Energy Solutions (R&ES) business looks anaemic. Adjusted earnings were just $92 million, a modest improvement from the previous quarter's loss. While external power sales rose to 72 TWh and gas-to-customer sales to 150 TWh, the division's renewable capacity in operation actually slipped slightly to 3.8 GW, down from 3.9 GW.

Shell attributes this to project divestments and rebalancing, but the optics are troubling. Despite high-profile commitments to the energy transition, R&ES accounts for less than 2% of total group earnings.

Source: MarketScreener with Shell data

The decline underscores how Shell's renewables arm remains more a side venture than a core engine. Investors and policymakers will note the contrast between Sawan's pledges to decarbonise and the company's continued fossil-fuel dominance.

Analysts at Jefferies said the results showed "solid delivery across the board" and highlighted the "record output in Brazil and a ramp-up in LNG Canada."

Much of the quarterly lift came not from pumping oil or refining crude, but from Shell's vaunted trading desks, especially in LNG and products. The company's global footprint allows it to arbitrage regional price differentials, benefiting from volatility rather than being hurt by it.

Yet, this dependence on trading and optimisation profits introduces fragility: it's a performance model that thrives on chaos. As prices stabilise and margins narrow, those windfalls could evaporate just as quickly as they appeared.