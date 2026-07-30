Shell's adjusted profit more than doubled in the second quarter

Shell is up 0.80% at 3,350.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange, lifted by better-than-expected second-quarter results. Over the period, the oil major generated adjusted profit of $9.8bn, versus $4.2bn a year earlier. The increase reflects strong operational performance across its businesses, notably record upstream production in Brazil and record refinery utilization, despite disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

For the quarter, adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $1.76 versus $0.72 a year earlier, comfortably beating market expectations.



Financial and operational momentum at a peak



Beyond the strength of its production base, performance was supported by higher realized prices, growth in trading and optimization in liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as in crude oil and refined products. The group also benefited from favorable tax effects and improved margins in its Chemicals division.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to $20.71bn from $13.31bn a year earlier, with revenue up to $94.66bn from $65.41bn in the second quarter of 2025.



For the first half of 2026, adjusted net income nearly doubled to $16.52bn, while revenue climbed to $164.33bn from $134.64bn.



Massive cash flow and a strengthened balance sheet



Cash flow from operations (CFFO) surged to $21.4bn from $6.06bn. It was supported by higher selling prices, a $3.4bn working-capital inflow and $1.3bn in net cash inflows linked to the timing of payments for emissions certificates and biofuels programs. These factors were only partially offset by $2.9bn in tax payments.



According to Jefferies, in the second quarter, adjusted profit beat consensus by 10% and CFFO (excluding working capital) topped expectations by 4%.



At the same time, financial discipline remains in place. Shell's balance sheet remains solid, with gearing kept in check at 19%, corresponding to net debt of $42bn (reduced to $12bn excluding lease liabilities). Since 2022, the gas and oil group has delivered $5.8bn in structural cost reductions, including about $700m secured in the first half of 2026.



In addition, 2026 investment (Capex) guidance remains unchanged, at between $24bn and $26bn.



Shareholder returns and portfolio strategy



In line with its capital allocation policy of returning 40% to 50% of CFFO through the cycle, the British oil company returned 44% of its operating cash flows over the past 12 months. In the second quarter alone, distributions totaled $5.2bn ($3bn in share buybacks and $2.2bn in dividends), with a declared dividend of $0.3906 per share.



For the 19th consecutive quarter, Shell announced a new share buyback program of at least $3bn, plus $1.2bn not executed in the prior quarter (from a program initially planned at $3bn but paused at $1.8bn when the acquisition of ARC Resources, a Canadian energy company, was announced).



Strategically, the group continues to streamline and upgrade its assets:



- divestments and portfolio moves: sale of Jiffy Lube in the United States, announced disposals of SPRNG Energy in India, the Marketing business in South Africa, and end-of-life Na Kika assets in the Gulf of Mexico.



- external growth: shareholders have formally approved the acquisition of ARC Resources, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2026. This transaction will lift production growth to a 4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030 versus 2025.



Wael Swan, Shell's CEO, said that "the group's operational performance delivered very strong results in another quarter marked by major disruptions in global energy markets, as we worked tirelessly to provide our customers with the energy supplies and essential products they needed".



On the analyst side, ING believes that "these numbers are good and the underlying cost-reduction programs are continuing". However, the bank remains puzzled by Shell's decision to reduce the pace of share buybacks by $500m per quarter, while issuing new shares to partly fund the ARC Resources acquisition, likely in the third quarter of 2026. ING maintains its hold rating with a price target of €41.



Focus on production and third-quarter outlook



In the second quarter, production volumes were intermittently under pressure versus the first quarter.



Total oil and gas production (Integrated Gas) fell 31% to 631,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It was hit by the conflict in the Middle East, which affected volumes in Qatar. LNG liquefaction volumes fell 2% to 7.73m tonnes, due to events in Qatar and maintenance operations. The decline was partially offset by strong performance in Australia and Canada.



In the Upstream division (exploration and production), total production slipped to 1.82m boe/d mainly due to heavier maintenance activity. The drop was partially offset by start-ups of new oil production in Brazil and in the Gulf of America. Adjusted profit in the segment nevertheless more than doubled year over year to $3.49bn, from $1.73bn a year earlier.



On guidance, for 2026, cash capital spending is reaffirmed at between $24bn and $26bn. An increase is still expected versus $21bn in 2025.



In the third quarter, for Integrated Gas, production is expected between 570,000 and 630,000 boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between about 7.1m and 7.7m tonnes. (Note: Third-quarter guidance excludes all volumes from ARC Resources Ltd. and Qatar).



For Upstream, production is expected between 1.68m and 1.88m boe/d, due to higher maintenance activity across the portfolio.



For Marketing, sales volumes next quarter are expected between 2.55m and 2.75m b/d (barrels per day) versus 2.57m b/d in the second quarter.