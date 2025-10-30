Shell reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings on Thursday, even though the Anglo-Dutch oil giant, like its French competitor TotalEnergies, was impacted by falling energy prices.



Adjusted Q3 earnings fell to $5.4bn from $6bn a year earlier, but still exceeded analysts' expectations, who had forecast an average profit of $5.1bn.



Another positive point is that the group's net debt fell to $41.2bn, compared with $43.2bn at end-June.



However, some professionals consider the Anglo-Dutch giant's results to be lackluster, starting with the teams at Canadian broker RBC.



There was a time when Shell surprised every quarter with performances 30% above or below consensus forecasts, the broker said.



"Those days seem to be over. Today, the major is unveiling cautiously predictable results: profits and cash generation slightly above expectations, supported by solid operating indicators," RBC points out.



Others, on the contrary, describe the publication as rather encouraging.



"The markets will be reassured by the fact that the group is continuing its share buybacks with a new quarterly budget of $3.5bn," ING says.



"We appreciate the resilience of cash generation despite the fall in commodity prices," the Dutch bank adds.



Cash flow from operations (CFFO) stood at $12.2bn at the end of Q3, compared with $14.7bn a year earlier.



Following this announcement, Shell shares fell by around 0.5% on Thursday morning on the London Stock Exchange, in line with the FTSE 100 index.