Sherwin-Williams reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, thanks to strong demand in the professional segment and the recovery of the US real estate market. Revenue reached $6.35bn, up from $6.16bn a year earlier, driven by 5.1% growth in the Paint Stores Group, which serves professional painters and consumers. Sales grew at double digits in marine and protective coatings, supported by increased renovation spending and a rise in real estate transactions.

The Performance Coatings Group posted a more moderate increase of 1.7%, thanks to strong sales in packaging coatings and automotive refinish. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.59, exceeding the LSEG consensus of $3.44. The stock gained 4% during the session.

The paint manufacturer also slightly adjusted its annual adjusted earnings forecast, now expected to be between $11.25 and $11.45 per share, compared to a previous range of $11.20 to $11.50. Sherwin-Williams is benefiting from the recovery in construction and renovation in the US, with home sales in August reaching their highest level in more than three years, a key driver of demand in the coatings sector.