Over the April-to-June period, net sales at the paints, coatings and related products specialist rose 7.5% to $6.789bn. Ebitda, meanwhile, increased 13.8% over the quarter to reach $1.43bn. Diluted net earnings per share rose 14.3% to $3.43 per share, versus $3 per share in the second quarter of 2025.
Heidi G. Petz, the group's chair and chief executive officer, said: "Sherwin-Williams delivered strong second-quarter results and continued to outperform the market despite ongoing global uncertainty and no meaningful improvement in demand. Sales growth was driven by the continuation of our growth investments, wins with new customers and gains in market share, exceeding our expectations on a consolidated basis as well as in each of our three operating divisions. We also implemented price increases to offset raw material inflation that pressured our gross margin this quarter".
On the back of these results, Sherwin-Williams raised its diluted earnings per share outlook from a range of $10.70 to $11.10 to a range of $10.92 to $11.32 per share. In parallel, adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected between $11.80 and $12.20, versus $11.50 to $11.90 previously.
The Sherwin-Williams Company specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing paints, coating and related products. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- retail sale of paints and industrial and architectural coating (57.1%): owned, at the end of 2024, 4,773 specialized stores in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean region;
- sale of performance coatings for wood finishing and industrial applications (29.4%): activity ensured through a network of 324 branches worldwide (of which 225 in the United States);
- sale of branded and private-label protective and anti-corrosion paints and coatings (13.5%): activity ensured through a network of 334 specialist outlets in Latin America.
At the end of 2024, the group had 103 principal production sites worldwide.
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