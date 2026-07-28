Sherwin-Williams raises certain targets, shares jump

Sherwin-Williams is posting a sharp gain in early Wall Street trading (+6.15%, at $347.40), buoyed by its quarterly results and the raising of certain financial targets.

Over the April-to-June period, net sales at the paints, coatings and related products specialist rose 7.5% to $6.789bn. Ebitda, meanwhile, increased 13.8% over the quarter to reach $1.43bn. Diluted net earnings per share rose 14.3% to $3.43 per share, versus $3 per share in the second quarter of 2025.



Heidi G. Petz, the group's chair and chief executive officer, said: "Sherwin-Williams delivered strong second-quarter results and continued to outperform the market despite ongoing global uncertainty and no meaningful improvement in demand. Sales growth was driven by the continuation of our growth investments, wins with new customers and gains in market share, exceeding our expectations on a consolidated basis as well as in each of our three operating divisions. We also implemented price increases to offset raw material inflation that pressured our gross margin this quarter".



On the back of these results, Sherwin-Williams raised its diluted earnings per share outlook from a range of $10.70 to $11.10 to a range of $10.92 to $11.32 per share. In parallel, adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected between $11.80 and $12.20, versus $11.50 to $11.90 previously.