Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.'s semiconductor materials business continues to benefit from AI-driven demand, but weaker conditions have weighed on profits.

We are in a phase where Japan is flexing its economic muscles. Bidding goodbye to its cautious spending habit, the country is heavily backing advanced materials, not just semiconductors. In 2025, the Japanese government earmarked roughly 0.7% of GDP for its semiconductor strategy. That is a bigger slice of the pie than what most Western countries are putting up.

Today, Japan is prioritizing AI and chip supply chains as part of its national security. According to the US International Trade Administration the global chip market is on track to hit a massive 1 trillion United States Dollars by 2030, supported by AI-driven demand and domestic manufacturing investment. That growth is fueling intense competition for essentials such as specialty chemicals, silicon wafers, photoresists, and packaging materials that form the backbone of all chip production.

Right in the thick of things is Shin-Etsu Chemical, a Tokyo-listed giant that splits its business across four distinct areas. The company handles Electronics Materials (silicon wafers, photoresists, rare earth magnets), Infrastructure Materials (polyvinyl chloride (PVC), caustic soda), Functional Materials (silicones, cellulose derivatives), and Processing & Specialized Services.

The global player pulls in about 79% of its sales from outside Japan. Asia and Oceania make up their biggest slice at 35%, while the US brings in 28%, Japan accounts for 21%, and Europe covers the remaining 9%.

Under pressure

Shin-Etsu Chemical's revenue was essentially flat over FY 26, rising just 0.5% y/y to JPY 2.57tn from JPY 2.56tn a year earlier. The electronic materials segment was a bright spot. Revenue in the segment rose, helped by AI-driven demand for silicon wafers, photoresists, and photomask blanks.

The bigger story was profitability: operating profit fell 14.4% y/y to JPY 635.2bn from JPY 742.1bn, while net profit declined 11.2% y/y to JPY 474.5bn from JPY 534bn. When revenue is flat and earnings fall by double digits, it usually means pricing, costs, or product mix became less favorable. In this case, management pointed directly to weakness in PVC markets, pricing issues, and maintenance downtime at Shintech, its key US PVC business.

Though operating cash flow remained substantial at JPY 712.7bn, it marked a decline from the previous year's JPY 881.9bn. Consequently, on account of higher capital expenditure, FCF came in at roughly JPY 356.7bn, down from about JPY 439.1bn in FY 25.

Measured optimism

Shin-Etsu Chemical’s stock rose 65% over the past 12 months, even though it still sits below its 52-week high of JPY 7,930 at JPY 6,923, suggesting investors have become more optimistic about the AI and semiconductor story but are not willing to pay any price for it.

The valuation tells a similar story. The stock trades at a P/E of 22.4x, based on FY 27 earnings, which is slightly above its three-year average of 22x. That is hardly a rerating. The market is assigning a premium for its exposure to silicon wafers, photoresists, and other AI-linked materials, but it is not treating the company as a pure-play AI winner.

Analysts generally lean positive. The average target price of JPY 7,958.1 implies a 13.3% upside, and 13 out of 16 analysts carry Buy ratings.

Watch the cracks

Shin-Etsu Chemical still has strong positions in semiconductor materials and other specialty products, which should support its long-term story. The bigger challenge is that demand in cyclical chemical markets remains uneven. Pricing can change quickly, and global economic uncertainty has not gone away. Investors will want to see growth in AI-related businesses translate into broader earnings momentum rather than relying on a single theme.