Shionogi has begun FY 26 on a strong momentum, fueled by ongoing expansion in its HIV product line and stable demand for core anti-infective therapies. Improved operational effectiveness and targeted investments have led to enabled profitability and stronger cash flow generation. Recent acquisition broadens its capabilities in dermatological treatments and deepens its domestic market reach by realizing greater collaboration and synergy between the companies.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd., founded in 1878, is a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Osaka, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative pharmaceutical products, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. The company has a global presence spanning Japan, the US, Europe and other markets, Shionogi focuses on therapeutic areas such as infectious diseases, pain treatments, and chronic disease management. The company maintains a strong commitment to drug discovery and has a diverse product portfolio that addresses both emerging health threats and significant unmet medical needs.



The company operates through a single business segment related to prescription drugs. In addition, the company is geographically segmented into five regions: UK (56% of FY 25 sales), Japan (29.6%), US (5.4%), Europe (4.6%) and Others (4.4%).

Solid Q1 26 results

Shionogi reported its Q1 26 results on July 28, 2025. The company reported a solid top-line, up 2.2%, reaching JPY99.8bn, driven by expansion of the HIV franchise supported by ViiV and consistent growth of cefiderocol. EBITDA experienced 22.8% y/y growth, reaching JPY40.6bn, driven by implementation of cost management initiatives aligned with revenue and investments towards growth drivers. Net profit rose 28.5% y/y, to JPY39.4bn, with DPS of JPY36. Growth in net earnings led to an increase in cash inflow from operations, reaching JPY41bn, with cash and cash equivalent of JPY254.8bn.

Shionogi acquires Torii

On September 1, 2025, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The deal was executed through a series of transactions, including a tender offer followed by stock consolidation and the purchase of remaining shares held by Japan Tobacco Inc.

The acquisition strengthens Shionogi’s standing in the pharmaceutical industry by utilizing Torii’s specialized knowledge in dermatology and related therapeutic areas, while unlocking operational synergies across research, production, and distribution. This strategy broadens Shionogi’s footprint in the domestic market and diversifies its portfolio of novel drug candidates. By transforming Torii into a wholly owned subsidiary, Shionogi gains enhanced executional agility and the potential for improved cost structures, aligning with its broader aim of reinforcing its competitive position and driving sustainable growth in a fast-changing global health sector.

Robust growth in FCF

Shionogi reported a strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting a revenue CAGR of 9.4% at JPY438bn in FY 25. Principal drivers include strong overseas sales, particularly from new product launches like QUVIVIQ and Xocova, supported by domestic demand for infectious disease treatments and one-off payments. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 12.4% to JPY180bn, with margins expanding by 323bp to 41.1%. Net income increased at 14.3% CAGR over the same period, reaching JPY170bn.



Consistent net income growth led to an increase in FCF from minus JPY46.1bn to JPY5.7bn over FY 22-25, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from JPY102bn to JPY195bn. In addition, the cash and cash equivalent rose from JPY254bn to JPY375bn.



In comparison, Astellas Pharma Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 13.8% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY1.9tn in FY 25. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 15.8% to JPY463bn, with margins witnessing expansion from 23% in FY 22 to 24.2% in FY 25. Net income declined at a CAGR of minus 25.8% to JPY50.8bn.

Return outpaces peer

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 23.4%. In comparison, Astellas Pharma’s stock delivered negative returns of minus 2% over the same period. In addition, Shionogi declared dividend of JPY61.3 in FY 25, with a rate of return of 2.7% and dividend yield of 2.5%.



Shionogi is currently trading at a P/E of 12.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY208.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.6x but lower than Astellas Pharma’s valuation of 19x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.7x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY196.9bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 9.4x but higher than Astellas Pharma (7.6x).

Shionogi is monitored somewhat cautiously by 10 analysts: three of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and seven have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of JPY2,535. However, the stock has already reached its target price, a near-term correction in the stock prices could create a buy opportunity for investors.



Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 9.5%, reaching JPY575.7bn over FY 25-28. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9% to JPY230.1bn with margin of 40% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 4.9% to JPY196.9bn with margin of 34.2%, and EPS is expected to increase to JPY240.5 in FY 28 from JPY200.4 in FY 25. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 27.5% and a net profit CAGR of 59.1% for Astellas Pharma over FY 25-28.



Overall, Shionogi has established a strong record of growth through steady portfolio expansion, disciplined cost controls, and successful strategic acquisitions. The company’s integration of new therapeutic areas and operational improvements positions it to capture further opportunities amid evolving healthcare demands. With robust fundamentals and ongoing business transformation, Shionogi appears poised for sustained performance and future competitiveness.

However, the company could face potential risks such as increased competition in the pharmaceutical sector, regulatory uncertainties, and the possible decline in demand for key products due to patent expirations or new treatment alternatives. In addition, global economic instability, supply chain disruptions, and evolving pricing pressures in major markets may further hinder the company's ability to sustain growth and maintain profit margins.