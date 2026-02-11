Shopify announced quarterly revenue guidance that is well above expectations, supported by resilient US consumer spending. The company also unveiled a share repurchase program of up to $2bn.

For the January-March quarter, Shopify forecast revenue growth of just over 30%, versus analysts' expectation of a 25.2% increase, according to LSEG. In the quarter ended December, revenue rose 31% to $3.67bn, beating expectations of $3.59bn. Gross profit reached $1.69bn, up over 25% y-o-y, also announcing the launch of a $2bn share buyback program.



The performance comes as US consumer spending remains robust, despite tariffs and higher living costs. Household outlays, particularly among wealthier consumers, have stayed firm, supporting holiday-quarter sales. Shopify benefits directly from that momentum, with most of its revenue coming from merchant sales commissions, through payment fees and subscriptions to its platform.



Gross merchandise volume reached $123.84bn during the holiday quarter, compared with $94.46bn a year earlier. The company is also continuing to integrate artificial intelligence tools to help merchants analyze their data and build their online stores. Management said the strategy is helping attract both individual entrepreneurs and major retailers, strengthening Shopify's position heading into 2026.