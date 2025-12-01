On Monday Shopify was hit by a large-scale outage affecting its admin platform, point-of-sale systems, mobile apps and customer service. The incident occurred in the middle of Cyber Monday, one of the biggest days of the year for online sales. In a notice posted on its status site, the company said it was investigating the issue and rolling out corrective measures, while advising merchants to stay logged in on devices where their sessions remained active.

At 8:20 p.m. CET, Shopify reported that its technical teams were still working to restore normal service. The malfunction comes as thousands of merchants were relying on the platform to manage the surge in orders and promotions tied to Cyber Monday, extending the intense trading period that began with Black Friday.

This service interruption could lead to significant revenue losses for Shopify users, whose business depends heavily on smooth transactions during these key days. Uncertainty over the length of the outage weighed on the company's share price, which was down more than 4% in Monday afternoon trading. This type of incident once again raises questions about the robustness of technology infrastructures when put to the test by periods of heavy traffic.