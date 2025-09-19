On Monday, September 22, Euronext will join the CAC 40, replacing Teleperformance. This is a great reward for the stock exchange operator, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. For a stock, joining a broad index means benefiting from passive management flows. However, these flows are not enough to guarantee a favorable long-term stockmarket performance.

What is the fate of companies that join the CAC 40? Is it a buying opportunity for investors or, on the contrary, a time to sell?

To try to answer these questions, we studied the performance of the last 15 companies to join the Paris index. The results are summarized in the table below:

Source: MarketScreener

What we see is that being added to the CAC 40 is not necessarily a guarantee of success for investors. In this example, we even see that most stocks have underperformed since joining the index.

On the losers' side, Worldline was at the time perceived as one of the few tech champions in Europe. Since then, everyone has realized that the payments sector is in fact a commodity, while Worldline has accumulated setbacks. Téléperformance, meanwhile, has been a victim of AI, while Eurofins was buoyed by Covid but was then unable to find new growth sources.

Nevertheless, there are a few stocks that have performed very well. Hermès is the best in class in the luxury sector, which has long been a driving force for European equities, while in recent quarters Thalès has benefited from the geopolitical context and rising military budgets in Europe.

Performance therefore depends above all on the characteristics of the stock: its fundamentals, its potential at the time of its inclusion in the index, and growth trends in its sector.

The lesson to be learned is that, for a company, being included in the CAC 40, or any other broad index, is above all a reward for past success, but in no way predicts future success.