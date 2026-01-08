Showroomprivé: Eric Sitruk Confirms His Position as a Key Shareholder

Eric Sitruk, Chairman of Groupe Pierre Rénovation Tradition and board member of Showroomprivé (Euronext Paris: SRP), has announced that he has increased his stake in the company to 12.15%, representing 14,470,493 shares, following purchases made on the market.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/08/2026 at 09:16 am EST

This increase in shareholding is part of an active commitment to support the group's transformation strategy, which is based on modernizing its technology platforms, strengthening its premium offering, and accelerating its growth drivers in Europe. Eric Sitruk also stated that he does not intend to take control of the company, while affirming his intention to continue investing over the long term as a committed board member, serving the governance, shareholder stability, and performance of the group.