Si-Bone was founded in 2008 as a spinout after Wright Medical acquired Inbone Technologies - launched by Dr. Mark Reiley, best known as the inventor of kyphoplasty. Si-Bone is a specialized medical device small cap focused exclusively on sacropelvic disorders through its proprietary minimally invasive surgical solutions. Today it has over 125,000 iFuse procedures performed by 4,600+ physicians, and 175+ iFuse Publications - let's take a closer look.

Focusing on sacropelvic disorders, the company has built a proprietary suite of minimally invasive implant systems targeting SI joint dysfunction, adult spinal deformity, and pelvic trauma. Since the original iFuse launch in 2009, it has expanded with multiple FDA-cleared devices such as the iFuse Bone - an allograft made from sterilized cadaveric bone - to meet surgeon demand for biologic support during fusion procedures as well as the iFuse INTRA line that builds on this with intra-articular allograft implants aimed at enhancing joint stabilization and fusion outcomes.

On the hardware side, iFuse TORQ, launched in 2021, offers roughly 4x the bending strength and 10x the torque resistance of conventional trauma screws, built for serious mechanical fixation and optimized for bone in-growth. The iFuse Bedrock Granite system, introduced in 2022 combines a machined titanium core with a porous fusion sleeve to deliver strong biological fixation for spinal constructs. Most recently, the iFuse TORQ TNT system, cleared in 2024, is designed to span the entire pelvis and better stabilize fragility fractures.

The treatment landscape for sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction is broad: most patients start with non-surgical options - NSAIDs, opioids, physical therapy, belts, injections, or radiofrequency ablation - but these are largely palliative and rarely deliver sustained relief. In Si-Bone’s clinical trials, most patients initially managed non-surgically eventually opted for surgical intervention due to inadequate outcomes. This gap in efficacy creates an opening for Si-Bone’s solutions, particularly its MIS (minimally invasive surgery) fusion implants and bone allograft stabilization systems where these procedures are designed to address the root biomechanical problem, not just mask symptoms.

Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Treatments

Si-Bone is targeting a highly specialized and underpenetrated segment of the musculoskeletal market, with a total U.S. addressable opportunity of over $3 billion across sacroiliac joint dysfunction, adult spinal deformity, and pelvic trauma. The SI joint fusion space alone represents a ~$2.4 billion annual opportunity, with an estimated 280,000 patients eligible for surgical intervention each year. Current penetration is still below 10%, leaving room for long-term growth as diagnosis and awareness improve.

Si-Bone targets the 12,000+ U.S. physicians who perform advanced spinal procedures, with a strong focus on those involved in sacropelvic and fusion-related surgeries. Their U.S. team is split across 16 regions and includes 87 territory managers and 71 clinical specialists, supported by 252 third-party agents. Internationally, Si-Bone sells in 38 countries through a lean team of 9 direct reps and 31 agents.

Despite competition from giants like Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson or Globus that could develop competing products or acquire complementary technologies to enter the sacroiliac joint fusion market, Si-Bone stayed solely on sacropelvic disorders, where its implants are backed by solid clinical data and widely used in SI joint fusions. Also, Intuitive Surgical exceeded Wall Street estimates on Wednesat 23rd for both earnings and revenue in the second quarter, driven by growing demand for its surgical robots used in minimally invasive procedures, increasing once again competition from giants.

The group posted solid Q1-2025, with revenue up nearly 25% to $47.3 million and U.S. sales growing even faster at 26.6%. The company managed to hit positive adjusted EBITDA - $0.5 million - while cutting its net loss by 40% to $6.5 million. Gross margins continued to improve, reaching nearly 80%, and cash burn dropped by almost a third.

From 2017 to 2024, the company’s revenue grew steadily from $42.8 million to $167.2 million, with projections reaching $259.3 million by 2027. EBITDA is expected to turn positive for the first time in 2025 at $2.9 million, with further growth to $12.36 million in 2026 and $18.1 million in 2027. Margins are also set to improve: net and operating margins stood at -18.5% and -21% in 2024, but analysts expect them to reach -7.2% and -6.9% by 2027.

Despite this solid momentum, changes in healthcare reimbursement policies or insurance coverage could significantly impact demand for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures. The development of alternative treatment approaches or competing surgical techniques could reduce market demand for the iFuse system and therefore affect the group’s financials.

CapEx has increased from $2.4 million in 2019 to $10.5 million in 2024, reflecting continued investment in growth. EBITDA margin is projected at 1.49% in 2025. On the valuation side, the P/E remains negative at -18.7x in 2024 (vs. -18.6x in 2023), with a further drop expected to -39.2x by 2027. The P/B ratio stands at 3.53x in 2024, below the 7-year average of 5.5x, and EV/Sales has decreased from 5.19x in 2023 to 2.83x in 2024, with a slight rebound expected to 3.05x in 2025.

Si-Bone Inc. is a leading medical device company in the sacroiliac joint fusion market, driven by clinical innovation, physician training, and strong surgical outcomes. Its growth depends on expanding the addressable market, sustaining clinical differentiation, and executing market expansion plans. However, its single-product focus, geographic concentration, and potential competition from larger players pose risks, with the current valuation reflecting high growth expectations.