Sidetrade: Annual Revenue Rises by 12%

Sidetrade, a specialist in AI-powered order-to-cash applications, has reported a 12% increase in its 2025 revenue, reaching €61.4 million. At the same time, SaaS subscription revenues grew by 18% over the same period, totaling €53.5 million.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/20/2026 at 12:12 pm EST

The company noted a growing contribution from international markets and identified a new growth driver in the Asia-Pacific region.



According to Olivier Novasque, Chairman and CEO as well as founder of Sidetrade: "After a challenging first half in terms of order intake, due both to the macroeconomic context and an extremely unfavorable comparison base—following an all-time record in order intake in H1 2024—we gradually regained commercial momentum in the second part of the year. This dynamic is expected, logically, to continue or even accelerate in the coming quarters."