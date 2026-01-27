Siegfried Raises the Stakes, Crédit Agricole Builds Momentum... Dr. Martens Stumbles

Siegfried is in strong demand following an external growth operation, while several stocks find support from solid earnings or shareholder-friendly decisions, such as Sage Group or Prudential. Conversely, Dr. Martens and Getinge are sharply out of favor, as their operational updates still leave too many unanswered questions.

Esteban Gustave Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:43 am EST - Modified on 01/27/2026 at 05:48 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stocks on the Rise:



Siegfried (+9%) is winning market favor after announcing the acquisition of three small-molecule drug manufacturing sites in the United States and Australia. The deal, involving Noramco, Purisys, and Extractas Bioscience, aims to strengthen the group's industrial capacity and geographic footprint. Funded by equity and debt, this strategic move is seen as value-creating in the medium term, propelling the stock during the session.



Crédit Agricole (+2%) is trading higher after UBS raised its price target. The Swiss bank maintains its buy recommendation and lifts its target from 18 EUR to 20.40 EUR, reflecting greater confidence in the group's outlook. This broker support adds further momentum to the stock in the session. Additionally, Oddo BHF has upgraded Crédit Agricole SA from neutral to outperform, raising its price target from 18 to 20 euros.



Cranswick (+2%) is advancing after indicating it expects adjusted pre-tax profit for fiscal 2026 to be at the upper end of the market range, between 211.3 and 216 million GBP. The group reports strong revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by December sales that exceeded an already high comparison base.



HSBC (+2%) is up after news of the upcoming closure of its Raffles Place retail branch in Singapore, to be replaced by a new, modernized wealth management center in the same district. This decision is part of the group's strategy to reposition its network towards higher value-added activities. The market welcomes this renewed focus on wealth management, in line with the bank's strategic priorities in Asia.



Sage Group (+2%) is gaining ground after posting a solid first fiscal quarter. Total revenue rose 10% year-on-year to 674 million GBP, driven by cloud momentum and growth across all regions. The group also confirmed its outlook for 2026, targeting at least 9% organic revenue growth.



Prudential (+2%) is up after announcing a new share buyback on the London market. The group acquired 301,246 shares at an average price of about 11.61 GBP, with the intention of cancelling them. This move is part of its shareholder return policy and thus supports the stock in the session.



Stocks on the Decline:



Dr. Martens (-7%) is falling after a quarterly update deemed disappointing despite reassuring comments on annual prospects. Third-quarter revenue dropped 3.1% to 251 million GBP, as promotions continue to weigh on direct-to-consumer sales, down 6.5%. Growth in wholesale and a solid performance in the Americas were not enough to offset weakness in EMEA. In this context, Goldman Sachs maintains a neutral recommendation while lowering its price target from 83 to 76 GBX.



Getinge (-5%) is down after reporting quarterly results below expectations. Adjusted EBITA came in at 1,809 million SEK, versus the expected 1,871 million SEK, hurt by U.S. tariffs and unfavorable currency effects. Despite organic order growth and a dividend increase to 4.75 SEK, the market is punishing the drop in profitability.



Alstom (-3%) is slipping after Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded its recommendation from hold to reduce. The broker simultaneously lowered its price target from 27.5 EUR to 25 EUR, fueling caution on the stock at the start of the session.



Aker BP (-3%) is losing ground this morning after a series of broker downgrades. Both Danske Bank and Norne Securities cut their recommendations to sell from hold, with price targets lowered to 260 and 270 Norwegian kroner, respectively. This double negative signal is weighing on the stock, as the market adopts a more cautious short-term outlook.



Cellnex Telecom (-3%) is down despite the announcement of the resumption of its share buyback program, for a maximum amount of 300 million EUR. This initiative, originally unveiled in November, is not enough to offset market caution. JB Capital Markets maintains its underweight recommendation and lowers its price target from 24 EUR to 21 EUR, a signal that is weighing on the stock in the session.



BASF (-2%) is retreating, caught between diverging broker opinions. JP Morgan maintains a sell recommendation and cuts its price target from 40 to 36 EUR, citing continued pressure on 2026 prospects. However, mwb Research reiterates a positive view with a target of 52 EUR, judging the difficulties to be cyclical. The stock also remains highly exposed to China, where German investments surged in 2025.