Merck and Siemens have signed a new partnership to accelerate AI for drug development



Projects include the development of AI-based tools and digital interfaces to simplify complex scientific processes



The agreement covers the provision of integrated software solutions, systems, and consumables that leverage automation, data, and AI to connect discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs.



Through this collaboration with Siemens, we are opening up new possibilities for scientists to move more quickly from an idea in the lab to a treatment for patients, Marck said.



We are partnering with Merck to provide scientists around the world with the tools they need to accelerate the development of vital medicines, Siemens said.