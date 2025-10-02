Siemens AG is reportedly considering its options for selling its 71% stake in Siemens Healthineers, according to Bloomberg. Amongst scenarios being considered is a spin-off of the majority of shares, which would take place in 2026 at the earliest, subject to shareholder approval.



The German technology conglomerate is seeking to limit the tax impact of this transaction.



Other options are on the table, such as distributing shares to shareholders in the form of dividends. A final decision has not yet been made.