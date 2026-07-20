One of the largest transformation projects in Siemens' recent history is now complete.
The group announced the opening of the new buildings in Module 8, marking the completion of the Siemens Erlangen campus. This new building brings together all of the company's locations in Nuremberg and the surrounding area in Germany.
A total of 18 new buildings, including a reception hall and a laboratory, have been built.
All of Siemens' operational activities are represented on the campus, including Siemens Foundational Technologies, which conducts research, the company's Franconia Branch office, which supports customers and partners in the region, and Siemens Professional Education, which provides education and training.
'The campus stands for innovation, collaboration and sustainability, showing how modern work, the environment and urban development can successfully go hand in hand. The campus makes visible what defines Siemens as a UNIQUE technology company: the combination of technology, expertise and collaboration across all businesses,' said Veronika Bienert, Siemens' chief financial officer and a member of the Managing Board responsible for the Nuremberg metropolitan region.
Siemens AG is one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- medical equipment (29.6%): medical imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics and hearing aid systems, etc.;
- smart building and infrastructure solutions (28.7%): energy transition solutions, HVAC products (heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems), building security systems (fire detection and protection systems, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.), building management systems, etc.;
- digital industrial equipment (22.1%): automated production, assembly, logistics and monitoring systems, etc.;
- mobility solutions and systems (15.8%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, digital and cloud-based solutions, etc.
The remaining net sales (3.8%) are primarily from financial activities (leasing, equipment and project financing, financial consulting services, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.8%), Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States/Africa/Middle East (32%), the United States (28%), America (4.6%), China (9.1%), Asia and Australia (11.5%).
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