On Tuesday, Siemens announced that it had won a "major" contract with RATP, which has entrusted it with the task of automating line 13 of the Paris metro, one of the busiest in the French capital.



Siemens Mobility, the rail equipment subsidiary of the German industrial conglomerate, explains that this project is a continuation of the decision taken in 2022 by Ile-de-France Mobilités to deploy an automatic control system on the entire line.



Under the terms of the agreement, the group will install the latest version of its CBTC GoA4 technology, enabling driverless trains to operate, increasing the line's transport capacity, improving service quality and availability, and reducing traction energy consumption.



Siemens will also equip the 66 automatic trains that run on the line and provide the centralized control station that manages the system's controls, with a maintenance contract that could be extended for 30 years.



In a press release, Siemens Mobility explains that the project follows on from those already completed for lines 1, 4, and 14 of the Paris metro.



The new, fully automated Line 13 is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2032, with the new rolling stock expected to be installed in 2027.



With 550,000 passengers per day, line 13 is one of the capital's busiest metro lines, with 32 stations spread over 24 km, running from the south of Paris (Châtillon-Montrouge) to the north (Saint-Denis-Université and Les Courtilles), via the Saint-Lazare and Montparnasse stations.



The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.